Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,999 shares of company stock worth $234,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

