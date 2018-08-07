Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (FNDF)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 420.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

