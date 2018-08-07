Financial Architects Inc Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,804,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,798,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,063,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF opened at $118.01 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $120.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.