Financial Architects Inc Acquires Shares of 33,410 Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 591.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,673,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF opened at $54.82 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

