Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.66.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp opened at $29.56 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,408,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,114,000 after buying an additional 117,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,362,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,301,000 after buying an additional 1,062,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,120,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,250,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,075,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,973,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,604,000 after buying an additional 44,856 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.