Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988,583 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $195,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after buying an additional 61,755 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.4% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 610,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 135,063 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,001,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 177,503 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien opened at $57.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

