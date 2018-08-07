Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $55,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Total System Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,253,000 after buying an additional 329,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Total System Services by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after buying an additional 288,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Total System Services by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

TSS stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.55. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Total System Services in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.