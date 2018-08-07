Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in CGI (GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.77% of CGI worth $139,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of CGI by 146.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on CGI from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE:GIB opened at $63.72 on Friday. CGI has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. CGI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CGI will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

