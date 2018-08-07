Fiera Capital Corp Buys 2,953 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.90% of TJX Companies worth $536,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7,162.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,321,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 171.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,655,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $146,241,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 49.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,478,000 after purchasing an additional 970,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $79,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.76.

Shares of TJX Companies opened at $97.59 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

