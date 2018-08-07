Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 2,883 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 694,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $91,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 69.2% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. opened at $135.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

