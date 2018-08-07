Fiduciary Group LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,345,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 271,341 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after acquiring an additional 345,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,774,000 after acquiring an additional 352,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,325,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

