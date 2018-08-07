Fiduciary Group LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 135,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $11.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

