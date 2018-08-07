Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fidelity National Information Services have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflect lower expenses, partially offset by decline in revenues. The company remains well positioned for growth backed by its attractive core business with a recurring revenue model, digitization, diversified product portfolio, benefits from strategic acquisitions, as well as several ongoing strategic initiatives. Following the latest earnings release, the company raised expectations for 2018 adjusted earnings per share to $5.18-$5.34, reflecting an increase of about 21-25% year over year. However, the company remains exposed to significant competition from new entrants.”

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.55.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $160,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $820,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.