Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.64% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,356,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

