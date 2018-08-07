Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Deutsche Bank

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 333.66 ($4.32) to GBX 230 ($2.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Investec raised shares of Ferrexpo to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.35) to GBX 228 ($2.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ferrexpo to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 185 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.81) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 206.63 ($2.67).

Shares of Ferrexpo opened at GBX 169.95 ($2.20) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 136.88 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.60 ($4.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe acquired 1,434 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,824.98 ($3,656.93).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

