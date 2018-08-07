Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII (AGC) Stock Price

Headlines about Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII (NYSE:AGC) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII earned a news sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 47.012744596212 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AGC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 161,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,702. Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

There is no company description available for Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund II.

