Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celcuity (CELC) Stock Price

News articles about Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celcuity earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 48.272574418759 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Celcuity traded down $0.27, hitting $25.10, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,609. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Nigon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.