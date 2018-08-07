Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,285,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 411,890 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,013,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 326,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,517,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,823,000 after acquiring an additional 301,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,450,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 929,039 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

