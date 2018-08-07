Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $180,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 310.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy opened at $72.12 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.