Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Farmers Capital Bank to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ FFKT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 10,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444. Farmers Capital Bank has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $433.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Farmers Capital Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. research analysts expect that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers Capital Bank by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

