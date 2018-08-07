Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our price target is derived from a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $230M for EGP-437 and OBG, using a 15% discount rate and 1% terminal growth rate. We ascribe 80% and 25% probabilities of success to EGP-437 and OBG, respectively. Investment risks include: (1) failure of EGP-437 or OBG in clinical trials; (2) failure of EGP-437 or OBG to secure regulatory approval; (3) failure of EGP-437 or OBG to achieve commercial success due to reimbursement, penetration rate, and/or competition; and (4) dilution risk.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.02, reaching $0.55, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,512. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.47.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,216.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 252,770 shares of company stock worth $132,811. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

