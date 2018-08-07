Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after buying an additional 3,136,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

