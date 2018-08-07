Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas opened at $14.60 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.67 and a beta of 1.20. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.76 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 156.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

