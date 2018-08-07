Express Scripts Holding Co Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $9.08 Per Share (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Express Scripts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $9.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Express Scripts’ FY2019 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.68.

Express Scripts opened at $76.83 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Express Scripts has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the second quarter valued at about $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the first quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

