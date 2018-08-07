Experian (EXPN) Given New GBX 1,720 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.06) to GBX 1,720 ($22.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 1,785 ($23.11) to GBX 1,900 ($24.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 1,920 ($24.85) to GBX 1,950 ($25.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 1,800 ($23.30) to GBX 1,950 ($25.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,817.50 ($23.53).

Shares of Experian traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01), reaching GBX 1,866.50 ($24.16), on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,708 ($22.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 1,087 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,838 ($23.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,979.06 ($25,862.86). Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 77,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,835 ($23.75), for a total value of £1,417,776.05 ($1,835,308.80).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

