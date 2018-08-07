Eximchain (EXC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Eximchain (CURRENCY:EXC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Eximchain token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eximchain has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Eximchain has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $1.01 million worth of Eximchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eximchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00382809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00192900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Eximchain Profile

Eximchain’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2018. Eximchain’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,306,444 tokens. Eximchain’s official Twitter account is @EximchainEXC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eximchain’s official website is www.eximchain.com . The official message board for Eximchain is medium.com/eximchain

Buying and Selling Eximchain

Eximchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eximchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eximchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eximchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eximchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eximchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.