Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,255,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,233,000 after purchasing an additional 452,837 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,514,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,669 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,892,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,477,000 after purchasing an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,618,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.52 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $322.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

