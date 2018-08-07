Exchange Union Price Tops $4.30 on Major Exchanges (XUC)

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Exchange Union has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Exchange Union token can currently be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00061736 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and OKEx. Exchange Union has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $393,048.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00384275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00196685 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About Exchange Union

Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exchange Union is www.exchangeunion.com

Exchange Union Token Trading

Exchange Union can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, EXX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exchange Union should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

