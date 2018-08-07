Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,803 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 270.3% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 25,994 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $253.28 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.21.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

