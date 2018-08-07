Evertec Inc (EVTC) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Evertec worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evertec by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,198,000 after buying an additional 3,881,373 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,681,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Evertec by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 454,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Evertec by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 453,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Evertec opened at $23.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.19. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

