Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,232,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,618,000 after buying an additional 1,031,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,207,000 after buying an additional 579,827 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,305,000. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,444,000 after buying an additional 191,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Eversource Energy by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 269,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Eversource Energy opened at $60.93 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

