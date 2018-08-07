Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.05) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.97) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 52-week low of GBX 995 ($13.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,358 ($17.84).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

