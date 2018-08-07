Etsy (ETSY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Ifs Securities

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by analysts at Ifs Securities to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Ifs Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of Etsy traded up $4.57, reaching $47.00, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,643. Etsy has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

