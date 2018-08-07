Etrion (ETX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of ETX stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. Etrion has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.33.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

