Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 269.33 ($3.54).

ESUR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Esure Common Stock to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Esure Common Stock from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Esure Common Stock from GBX 325 ($4.27) to GBX 320 ($4.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Esure Common Stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02), hitting GBX 200.20 ($2.63), on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 761,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Esure Common Stock has a 52-week low of GBX 219.60 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.80 ($4.06).

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

