Essex Property Trust (ESS) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $260.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.00.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust traded up $8.23, hitting $242.41, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 649,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,323. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.