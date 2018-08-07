EquiTrader (EQT) Price Down 14.4% This Week

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. EquiTrader has a total market cap of $638,216.00 and $38.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EquiTrader alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.01043988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004209 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004824 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014931 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,029,952 coins and its circulating supply is 10,929,952 coins. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co . EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EquiTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.