Equinix Inc (EQIX) Position Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,973,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 38,122.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 537,530 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,666,000 after purchasing an additional 357,966 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 292,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 243,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 571,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,346,000 after purchasing an additional 233,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.49, for a total transaction of $663,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,665.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $110,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,426 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix opened at $455.43 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $370.79 and a 12-month high of $495.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.76.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.