Equinix (EQIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter.

Equinix opened at $455.43 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Equinix has a 12-month low of $370.79 and a 12-month high of $495.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.76.

In other Equinix news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $157,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total value of $785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,426. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

