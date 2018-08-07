equinet Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

equinet set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.91 ($111.66).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €83.58 ($98.33) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €77.07 ($90.67) and a fifty-two week high of €97.04 ($114.16).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

