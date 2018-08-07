Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Shire during the second quarter worth $106,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shire during the second quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shire during the second quarter worth $205,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shire by 70.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHPG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

Shire opened at $173.19 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $177.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. analysts predict that Shire PLC will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

