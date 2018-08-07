Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $590,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stock

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems opened at $202.80 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,602,023.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

