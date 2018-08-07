Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

HAS stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $107.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Hasbro announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

