Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Increases Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 8.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in American International Group by 169.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 591,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 371,737 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 184.1% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.65 on Monday. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.71 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

