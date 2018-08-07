EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $83,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $158,948.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,158,643. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

EOG Resources opened at $123.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

