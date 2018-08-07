Envestnet Inc (ENV) Insider Sells $110,285.20 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $110,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shelly O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $219,240.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $216,920.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $223,200.00.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $62.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.48%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,791,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,651,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,655,000 after buying an additional 198,782 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 309,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 181,297 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1,553.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 154,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $8,595,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

