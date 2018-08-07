Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.76 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock alerts:

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $497.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

In other Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,404,301 shares of company stock worth $15,920,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.