Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.32% of Entergy worth $47,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $39,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy opened at $83.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

