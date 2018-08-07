Engility (EGL) Downgraded by Noble Financial to “Hold”

Noble Financial cut shares of Engility (NYSE:EGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Noble Financial currently has $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
EGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Engility in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Engility from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Engility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engility has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.
Engility opened at $33.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Engility has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Engility by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Engility
Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.
