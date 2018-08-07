Engility (EGL) Downgraded by Noble Financial to “Hold”

Noble Financial cut shares of Engility (NYSE:EGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Noble Financial currently has $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

EGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Engility in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Engility from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Engility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engility has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Engility alerts:

Engility opened at $33.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Engility has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Engility’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Engility will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Engility by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Engility during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.