EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect EnerSys to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. EnerSys has set its Q1 guidance at $1.15-1.19 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.19 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

